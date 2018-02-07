China beat India in Fed Cup tie

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) India went down 1-2 to China in a Pool A tie of the Federation Cup tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The Chinese took an early lead as Karman Kaur Thandi went down in straight sets to Wang Yafan in the first singles.

Ankita Raina did well to defeat the higher ranked Lin Zhu in straight sets to help India draw level.

But Ankita and Prarthana Thombare lost the doubles match to the Chinese pair of Wang and Zhaoxuan Yang in straight sets as India lost the tie.

The 19-year-old Thandi was no match for her opponent, going down 2-6, 2-6 in a little more than an hour.

The difference in class between the two players was evident right from the start. Wang used her superior technique and placement to break Thandi's serve twice in the first set.

Thandi committed too many unforced errors and double faults. As a result, she could not take advantage of her superior height and power.

The Indian had a powerful serve, but poor accuracy cost her dearly.

Wang had not totally settled down in the first game but still managed to break Thandi's serve. She did not look back from there and continued to dominate, taking the opening set easily.

Wang started the second set on a positive note as well, breaking Thandi's serve in the first game.

Wang broke Thandi's serve again in the fifth game to take a commanding 4-1 lead in the second set.

Thandi did manage to go close to a break point off Wang's serve in the next game, but could not make it count.

Wang easily held her next service game to clinch the match.

Ankita however, gave the sparse local crowd something to cheer about when she defeated Zhu in straight sets to help India draw level.

Ankita dominated her opponent throughout to carve out a 6-3, 6-2 win. This was Ankita's first win against Zhu. She had lost to the Chinese player thrice earlier.

Ankita dominated right from the start and broke Lin's first service game in the opening set. She held serve throughout to take the set.

Ankita broke the first two service games in the second set to open up a 3-0 lead.

Zhu broke back in the next game to reduce the gap. But Ankita earned yet another break in the very next game to take her lead to 4-1.

The Chinese could not recover from there as Ankita took a comfortable win.

Wang and Yang then defeated Ankita and Prarthana 6-2, 7-6 (1) to clinch the tie for China.

--IANS

ajb/bg