China Bans Access To Indian Newspapers And Websites In Retaliation: What From Here?

Tensions between India and China have escalated after the face-off in Galwan Valley between the two nations on June 15. Indian Army lost 20 brave men during the violent clash at the Line of Actual Control.

On June 29, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps. This move came up in respect of rising data-security concerns and threats to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

China’s Response To The Situation

The move did not fare out well amongst the Chinese officials. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson expressed concerns over the ban and added that the Chinese government always ensures that the Chinese businesses follow the international as well as national regulations.

A day after the ban, China retaliated by restricting access to Indian newspapers and websites in the country. This means that Indian websites can be accessed only through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

A VPN creates a private network that enables the user to access the internet anonymously and makes the browsing untraceable.

However, no restriction has been imposed on Indian television so far and it can be accessed as usual with IP TV.

Concern for Indian Media

China is notorious across the world for its media censorship and restrictions on the access of information to the general public. But who would have thought that it would take in use the advanced firewalls to block the VPNs, which has come across as a strong move?

Various sources have reported that even Private Networks have not been working for the past few days in China. This made Indian media completely inaccessible in China.

The reaction of The Indian Media

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has criticized this move of the Chinese government. Digital News Publishers’ Association (DNPA) and INS have strongly recommended the government to impose a ban on all news apps and platforms funded by China or its investors.

This move would ensure that biased information doesn’t reach the Indian users. It is also necessary for protecting the sovereignty and integrity of India that should be of utmost priority, said the officials.

How far the issue escalates between the two nations is yet to be seen.

