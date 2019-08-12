China appreciates India's concerns over trade imbalances: FM Wang Yi

China's Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said his country appreciated India's concerns over trade imbalances and informed that China is ready to provide facilities to Indian exports to China to resolve it. "China appreciates India's concerns over trade imbalances and we stand ready to continue to provide facilities to Indian exports to China. At the same time, we need to think more broadly and expand cooperation in investment, industrial production, tourism, border trade and other areas" Yi said in a joint statement with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Beijing. Yi also mentioned Jaishankar, who is on his first China visit after taking over the office as Foreign Affairs, and said, "S Jaishankar had served as the Ambassador of India to China for many years making positive and active contribution to China-India relations, this is his first visit to China after he took over the office as Foreign Minister, I welcome him. We need to strengthen our cooperation mechanisms including more defense exchanges so that we can build more practical results. We are of the view that we need to further deepen our practical, economic and trade cooperation."