China and America are heading toward divorce: Beijing's overreach, Washington's underperformance to blame

My favourite story in John Bolton's book about the Donald Trump Fun House " sorry, White House " was that the president appealed to China's leader to buy more US agricultural products to boost Trump's farm vote and his reelection.

Donald: Stop begging. Both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have decided to vote for you. Don't worry!

They know that as long as you're president, America will be in turmoil. For Xi, that means America's a less formidable economic rival, and for Vlad, that means America is a less attractive democratic model for his people. They also both know that as long as you're president, the US will never be able to galvanise a global coalition of allies against them, which is what China fears most on trade, human rights and COVID-19 and Russia on Ukraine and Syria.

Don't take it from me. Here's what Zhou Xiaoming, a former Chinese trade negotiator and deputy representative in Geneva, told Bloomberg's Peter Martin: "If Biden is elected, I think this could be more dangerous for China, because he will work with allies to target China, whereas Trump is destroying US alliances."

Chinese officials, Martin reported, see a unified front on trade or human rights by the US and its allies as "Washington's greatest asset for checking China's widening influence," and Trump's behaviour ensures that will never come about.

But while China may think it has nothing to fear and much to gain from a Trump victory over Joe Biden, the real US-China story should be cause for alarm in Beijing.

The real story is that China's standing in America today is lower than at any time since Tiananmen Square in 1989. The real story is that if China was to buy a few more beans and Boeings from America, that would not fix Beijing's problems here. The real question the Chinese should be asking themselves is not who will be America's next president, but rather: "Who in China lost America?"

Because the real story is that the US and China are heading for a divorce.

The divorce papers will just say the cause was "irreconcilable differences." But Mom and Dad know better. They are getting divorced, after 40 years of being one couple, two systems, because China badly overreached and America badly underperformed.

Love it or hate it, the US-China partnership forged between 1979 and 2019 delivered a lot of prosperity to a lot of people and a lot of relative peace to the world " and, baby, we will miss it when it's gone.

It was a period of unconscious economic coupling. Steadily over this era, and then rapidly after China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, any America entrepreneur could wake up and say, "I want to purchase from this Chinese company" or "I want to move this supply chain to China." Any US university could say, "I want to open a campus in China," and any US tech company could say, "I want to open a research lab in China or hire a Chinese scientist."

And any Chinese student could say, "I want to study in America," and any Chinese company that qualified could say, "I want to list on the New York Stock Exchange" or "invest in or buy an American company."

These four decades of unconscious coupling hurt some workers, benefited many others and especially benefited consumers; it also took the edge off the natural rivalry between the world's most powerful country and the most important rising power and enabled them to collaborate on global problems, like climate change and the post-2008 economic crisis.

This 40 years of unconscious coupling is over. The two countries will still trade, still engage diplomatically; tourists will still come and go; US businesses will still look to operate in the giant China market, because they must to survive.

But the unconscious coupling is over. Henceforth, it will be more hedged, opportunities will be more restricted and the relationship will be full of a lot more conscious suspicion, pressures for self-sufficiency and fear that a rupture could happen at any time.

Compared with the last 40 years, it will feel like a divorce.

"Both sides are saying, 'We've had enough of you'," remarked Jim McGregor, chairman of APCO Worldwide for Greater China. And as Trump himself put it in a tweet last week, the US has the option "of a complete decoupling from China."

