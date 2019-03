United Nations, March 14 (IANS) China on Wednesday again blocked a move by three permanent members of the UN Security Council to declare Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist.

This was the fourth time that China has blocked the move India has been long demanding.

The latest proposal was moved by France, UK and the US in wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last month that left 40 paramilitary troopers dead.

--IANS

