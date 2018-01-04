Chilika Lake attracts tourists in Odisha

Scores of tourists thronged world famous Chilika Lake in Odisha to take part in boating and other recreational activities. There has been a spike in number of tourists coming to Chilika Lake, world's second largest lagoon and considered to be the largest brackish water lake in Asia, due to the holiday season. Migratory birds that arrived at the lake also left the visitors awestruck. Chilika Lagoon is situated on the east-coast of India. It is the largest brackish Water Lagoon with estuarine character that sprawls along the east coast. It is the largest wintering ground for migratory waterfowl found anywhere on the Indian sub-continent. It is one of the hotspot of biodiversity in the country and some rare vulnerable and endangered species.