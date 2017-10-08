Chile 'regaining identity' in final World Cup push: Bravo

Santiago (Chile), Oct 8 (IANS) Chile are close to recapturing their best form as they seek to secure a place in next year's football World Cup by beating Brazil on Tuesday, according to goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

The reigning Copa America champions defeated Ecuador 2-1 at home last Thursday -- just their second win in five qualifiers - to rise to third in the CONMEBOL group standings, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Roja will be guaranteed of a berth in the quadrennial tournament in Russia if they beat group leaders Brazil at Sao Paulo's Allianz Parque.

"We went some way toward regaining our identity in the last match and that has given us encouragement," Manchester City's Bravo told a news conference on Saturday.

"Brazil are a strong side but we have players who are capable of hurting them."

The top four CONMEBOL teams will automatically qualify for next year's World Cup while the fifth-ranked side will earn a playoff spot.

