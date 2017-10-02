Chile recall forward Pinilla for World Cup qualifiers

Santiago (Chile), Oct 2 (IANS) Universidad de Chile forward Mauricio Pinilla has been recalled to Chile's football squad for their decisive World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Brazil.

The 33-year-old, who last played for his country more than a year ago, was one of nine locally based players called up by Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

They were added to a preliminary list of 19 players from foreign clubs announced last month.

Capped 45 times for his country, Pinilla has scored five goals in his last four outings for Universidad.

Reigning Copa America champions Chile are currently sixth in the 10-team CONMEBOL standings with just 23 points from 16 matches.

The Roja must win their final two qualifiers -- at home to Ecuador on Thursday and in Brazil five days later -- to have any chance of a World Cup berth.

The top four teams are guaranteed of a place in Russia while the fifth-placed side will meet New Zealand in a play-off.

Other Chile-based players added to Pizzi's squad on Sunday include Universidad's former West Bromwich Albion defender Gonzalo Jara and veteran Colo Colo midfielder Jorge Valdivia.

--IANS

sam/vm