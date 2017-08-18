Chile midfielder Diaz joins Mexico's Pumas

Mexico City, Aug 18 (IANS) Mexican football club Pumas de la Unam on Thursday announced the signing of midfielder Marcelo Diaz, hours after the seasoned Chile international parted ways with Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.

Pumas confirmed the transfer by posting a video of Diaz signing a contract on social media along with the words "Welcome to Pumas", reports Xinhua news agency.

"He is a Pumas player, I'm confirming it," the club's vice president Sergio Egea was quoted as saying by the Mediotiempo portal.

Earlier on Thursday, Diaz confirmed his departure from Celta Vigo.

The 30-year-old has been capped 59 times for Chile and was a part of the team's Copa America triumphs in 2015 and 2016.

Pumas are currently ninth in the Liga MX standings with two wins from four matches, four points points behind leaders Monterrey.

--IANS

pur/mr