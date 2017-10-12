Chile coach Caputto still keeps faint knockout hopes alive

Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) Chile coach Hernan Caputto said he is still hopeful of making it to the knockouts despite losing two matches and conceding seven goals in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"There has been historical cases when a team wins big and advance after two losses. We would like to keep going further," Caputto said at the post-match news conference on Wednesday after losing to Iraq by three unanswered goals.

Not blaming the players for their poor show, Caputto accepted full responsibility for the heavy reversals.

"Conceding seven goals in two matches is a really a hard and difficult moment for us. They (players) don't understand what's happening at this point as both matches were well lost," Caputto said.

"The responsibility is on my shoulders. We will further discuss and talk to each player individually to motivate them."

Chile are yet to open their account with a -7 goal difference and have to do the impossible to make the grade. They had earlier lost to England 0-4.

The bottom two group F teams now shift base to Guwahati for their last league fixture against Mexico on Saturday.

"The next match will be everything for us. We will always keep our fighting spirit. We will have to keep fighting and hope to wake up against Mexico," he said as they face a tough challenge ahead.

The 'boys in red' were the first among the four teams to arrive in Kolkata and Caputto said they loved every moment of their stay here in the football-loving city.

"I would like to convey my greetings to everyone here. We always had big support behind us, it was really overwhelming," he signed off.

--IANS

dm/pur/vm