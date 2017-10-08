Chile call up Pavez for decisive World Cup qualifier against Brazil

Sao Paulo (Brazil), Oct 8 (IANS) Chile football coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has called up midfielder Esteban Pavez for his team's final 2018 World Cup qualifier against Brazil, said the country's professional football association (ANFP).

The 27-year-old replaced Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal on Saturday, who is suspended for the match at Sao Paulo's Allianz Parque, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pavez, who plays his club football for Brazil's Atletico Paranaense, has been capped just three times for Chile's national team.

Chile are currently third in South America's CONMEBOL standings and must defeat group leaders Brazil to be assured of a World Cup place.

The top four CONMEBOL teams will earn a direct berth at next year's tournament while the fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

The 2018 World Cup will be played in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.

