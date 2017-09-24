Chile announces 21-man squad for FIFA U-17 World Cup

Santiago, Sep 24 (IANS) Chile announced their 21-member squad to participate in the FIFA U-17 World Cup scheduled to start from October 6.

"The Communications Manager reports that the Technical Director of the Chilean U17 National Team, Hernan Caputto, has summoned the following 21 players for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India 2017," Chile football federation said in a statement on Saturday.

Chile will make their fourth appearance at a FIFA U-17 World Cup and second in a row after hosting the tournament in 2015. Their tournament debut came at Japan 1993, where they took everyone by surprise finishing third, their best performance to date.

Chile U-17 squad:

Goalkeepers: Julio Bez, Rodrigo Cancino, Hugo Araya;

Defenders: Gast, Mat Silva, Lucas Alarc Sebasti Valencia, Yerco Oyanedel, NicolAravena;

Midfielders: Martin Lara, Mauricio Morales, Oliver Rojas, Branco Provoste, Maximiliano Guerrero;

Forwards: William Gama, Ignacio Contreras, Ignacio Mes, Diego Valencia, Jairo Vuez, Pedro Campos, Antonio D O'Higgins.

--IANS

sam/dg