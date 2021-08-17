Children from BPL families receive quality education at army-run school in J-K's Poonch

ANI
·2-min read
Visuals from Baba Garib Dass Academy School
Visuals from Baba Garib Dass Academy School

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): The Indian Army unit of Krishana Ghati Brigade has set up a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district near the Line of Control (LoC) border for the students of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families to provide them free education.

At Baba Garib Dass Academy School, students from BPL families are getting free education, uniform, books, and other related materials.

The students of this school are thankful to the Army for providing them free education with all facilities.

Speaking to ANI Jasleen Singh, a student from Baba Garib Dass Academy School said, "This academy is situated near LOC border in Krishana Ghati sector and this is run by Indian Army. The Army is helping us as we all belong to poor families. They also provide us bags, uniforms, books and other materials."

Another student, Shabnam Chowdery said Indian Army is helping us by providing free education to the poor children of the border areas.

Iqbal Singh, a teacher said that around 150-200 students study at the school and most of them belong to BPL families.

"The academy was set up in 2007 by the Indian Army. This school is near to LoC border and most of the students who come to study here are from remote areas and BPL families. Around 150-200 students study here at this school. The army is providing free education to these children. Before this academy, there was no school in this area. This has helped a lot to the children of remote areas," Singh told ANI.

He further said that till date five-six students of this school have joined Indian Army and many are preparing for National Defence Academy (NDA).

Commanding Officer Nikhil said earlier this school was till class 5 but now it is upgraded to class 8 and we are planning to upgrade it to class 10. For that, we have received the fund.

"We try our best to provide the best education to these children. Indian Army is taking care of everything from infrastructure to teachers' fees to uniform to smart classes," said Commanding Officer. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Make-at-Home Easy Haleem Recipe

    The rich mutton HALEEM has its origin in the city of pearls, Hyderabad. This thick, mushy, well-blended dish calls for slow cooking. The mash of lentils and grains along with the meat make it rumple in texture and the most loved Mughlai delicacy.

  • Advani unfurls national flag at residence

    New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Sunday unfurled the national flag at his residence here on the 75th Independence Day.

  • PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

    New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 75th Independence Day.

  • Boulders roll down, block Manali-Leh highway in HP's Lahaul-Spiti

    Shimla, Aug 15 (PTI) The Manali-Leh highway in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district was blocked on Sunday after boulders came tumbling down the mountainside, a state disaster management official said.

  • Eight People Killed, Dozens Injured in Bus Accident in Hungary: Police

    The exact cause of the crash was not yet known and no details were currently available regarding the age or identity of the victims.

  • Roger Federer Shows off His Solo Table Tennis Skills, Posts a Video Online

    Roger Federer shows off his table tennis skills in a video he shared online. He posted the video with a hilarious caption. The Swiss ace had pulled out from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 this year.

  • UP Cong to honour freedom fighters, farmers in every village: Priyanka

    New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit will honour freedom fighters, their families and farmers in every village of the state under a new campaign, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday.

  • Taliban have started entering Kabul from all sides - Afghan interior ministry

    The Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, the Afghan interior ministry said on Sunday, as U.S. and European Union staff sought safety. "Core" U.S. team members were working from the Kabul airport, a U.S. official said, while a NATO official said several EU staff had moved to a safer, undisclosed location in the capital. After its lightning advance on the capital, the insurgent group ordered its fighters to refrain violence, allow safe passage to anyone seeking to leave and request women to head to protected areas, said a Taliban leader in Doha.

  • Foreigner arrested for visa term violation

    Mathura, Aug 15 (PTI) A foreign national who was illegally residing in Vrindavan after his visa expired, has been detained, police said Sunday.

  • Why Vikas Said No To a Documentary Offered to Him Before 'Buried Seeds'

    Vikas Khanna, one of India's most celebrated chefs responsible for putting India on the global map in the culinary world spoke to The Quint about why he chose to do Buried Seeds and what keeps him going. National Geographic has teamed up with the chef, and this Independence day, they bring you Buried Seeds, a film which tells the life story of Chef Vikas Khanna. The film traces the journey of Vikas Khanna from his beginnings as a child with misaligned feet to the man who took Indian cuisine to t

  • Happy Independence Day 2021: John Cena, Goldberg, Stephanie McMahon & Other WWE Stars Send Good Wishes to India

    John Cena, Goldberg, Stephanie McMahon and many other WWE stars have sent their good wishes for India's Independence day. India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15. 2021.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Sunday, Aug 15 CRICKET: *Day 4 of second Test between India and England at Lord's.

  • Maha: Thane logs 233 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

    Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) With the addition of 233 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,48,100, an official said on Sunday.

  • 2 dead in Dwarka hotel fire

    New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, officials said.

  • NATIONAL SCHEDULE

    National news schedule for Sunday, August 15: NATIONAL • Independence Day related stories • Political developments and party briefings • Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccination NCR • Stories related to Independence Day • Farmers' protest-related developments • Virus updates NORTH • Independence Day events • Himachal Pradesh landslide rescue operation • Punjab, Haryana: Farmers’ protest-related developments • Coronavirus up

  • New Education Policy a means to fight poverty: PM

    New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The New Education Policy is a means to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

  • Struggle, Sweat, Success: Salute to Our Olympic Champions

    India signed off the Tokyo Olympics with seven medals – 1 Gold (in javelin throw), 2 Silver (in weightlifting and wrestling) and 4 Bronze (in badminton, boxing, wrestling, and hockey). This was India's best medal haul at the Olympics, till date. The Quint pays a tribute to the medal winners at Tokyo. Ek salaam desh ke champions ke naam...

  • Bridge damaged in HP's Lahaul-Spiti, repair work underway

    Shimla, Aug 15 (PTI) A bridge has been found damaged in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district Lahaul-Spiti, officials said on Sunday.

  • ‘Shiv Sena Leaders Obstructing Highway Projects In Maharashtra,’ Nitin Gadkari Tells CM Uddhav Thackeray

    In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Shiv Sena leaders are creating obstructions for several road projects in Maharashtra. Nitin Gadkari said that the ministry would have to consider if these projects should go on if harassment of contractors continues. The Union minister alleged that Sena workers are harassing contractors and officials with illegal demands and even burnt road construction machines at Selu Bazaar in Washim-Yavatmal constituency, reports The New Indian Express.

  • BSF offers sweets to Pak Rangers on Independence Day

    Attari (Amritsar), Aug 15 (PTI) The Border Security Force on Sunday offered sweets to the Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Independence Day, officials said.