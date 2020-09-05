9 Children’s Books that Celebrate Disability

Growing up in Guwahati with a severe form of visual disability, I have faced a fair share of insensitive and over-sympathetic comments and jeers. As a young child, I wasn’t very good at sports and would often come last in school races.

However, during my middle school years, I loved watching international test cricket matches on TV. In those early years of the millennium, our family would spend hours cheering for the Indian cricket team. But although I was fond of watching sports and liked playing some games, I didn’t like competing because I wasn’t interested in racing and wasn’t fast. However, both other people and I felt that my slow pace was because of my inability to see clearly from a distance.

I believed this until 2014, when I heard of cricket for the blind for the first time. It fascinated me when I learnt how a visually challenged group of people could play international cricket as professionals.

An Indian named George Abraham is credited as being the torchbearer of the blind cricket world cup and India’s national blind cricket team captain Padma Shri Shekhar Naik has led India to win the World cup twice. Soon after, I wrote a children’s book for Pratham titled Ready? Yes! Play! about a girl with low vision who plays cricket, which is free to read online.

Disability, whether mental, physical or intellectual, is just one more form of diversity in the world around us. If we can teach our children to be sensible, caring, understanding and empathic towards their peers who might not be like them in some way, we will not only make children with disabilities feel more included and happy, this will also lead to a better world with lesser discrimination, hatred and conflict. You can start right away by adding these fun and interesting books with disabled protagonists to your child’s and your own reading list:

1. Susie Will Not Speak by Shruthi Rao: This is a cute and fun story about little Susie who is often laughed at and made fun of by her peers...

