Child Rights Panel Seeks Report from Unnao Admin after Cops Thrash Teen Vegetable Vendor to Death

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken a suo motu cognisance of the recent death of a 17-year-old vegetable vendor who was allegedly beaten up brutally by two police personnel and a home guard in Unnao. The panel has issued a notice to the district administration and sought a report within three days on action taken so far, post-mortem details and age proof of the minor.

The victim, Faisal Hussain, was beaten to death on Friday for “violating” the ongoing partial coronavirus-induced curfew in the state, his family said, following which a constable was suspended and a home guard was sacked from work. An FIR has been registered in the case.

The incident took place in Bhatpuri locality of the Bangarmau area where the boy was selling vegetables outside his house. Constables Vijay Chowdhury and Seemawat and home guard Satyaprakash, who were on patrolling duty, picked up Hussain around 4pm for allegedly violating curfew. The family alleged a constable thrashed the boy with a stick and later taken to a police station where he was again abused. Soon after, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the community health centre, where he was declared dead, a family member said. The policemen allegedly fled the spot on hearing Hussain’s death.

Locals and family members then blocked the road in protest, and five hours later, the local superintendent of police assured them of an investigation into the case. ASP Shashishekhar Singh and a huge police force rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

This was followed by the suspension of two policemen and dismissal of the home guard. Hussain’s family also demanded that a case of murder be registered against the accused and ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh. The body was later sent postmortem.

“Constable Vijay Chodhury has been suspended with immediate effect in the matter and services of homeguard Satyaprakash have been terminated. The entire matter will be probed and an FIR will be registered against the policemen,” a statement said.

Locals then against blocked a road in Lucknow demanding action against the guilty, a government job for a family member and adequate compensation.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav spoke to the victim’s family and assured them of all help.

After this, the relatives accused the cops of killing Faisal. The relatives caused a ruckus on the Unnao-Hardoi road by blocking the road. The family remained adamant on the demand for action against the accused cops and compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

Singh said, “The vegetable vendor was brought to the police station premises to implement the ongoing lockdown, where his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to CHC Bangarmau where he died. Both policemen and home guard have been suspended in the case. Action is being taken against the trio by filing a case against the accused on the written complaint given by the family members.”

