Child killed as 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 31 (IANS) At least one child was killed and nine others injured as a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted parts of Pakistan on Wednesday, Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.

The child died and others sustained injuries after a couple of mud houses and a school building collapsed in the Bela town of Lasbela district of the country's southwest Balochistan province, the media reported.

The strong tremors were felt in different areas of the southwest province of Balochistan, capital Islamabad, northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and eastern Punjab province at 12.07 p.m.

The quake's epicentre was determined in the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan, with a focal depth of 169 km, the Seismic Centre said.

The tremors created panic among people who rushed out of their houses to the open places.

Pakistan is among the most earthquake-prone regions of the world with high vulnerability to earthquakes, because the country lies in the collision zone of the India tectonic plate to the south and the Eurasian plate to the north.

In October 2015, an earthquake of 7.5-magnitude struck parts of Pakistan, killing at least 280 people, injuring over 1,900 others and damaging 100,552 houses and 1,426 schools.

In October 2005, a high-intensity earthquake of 7.4-magnitude hit parts of the country, causing large-scale destruction, and killing over 80,000 people and leaving hundreds of thousands of others homeless.

--IANS

ahm/bg