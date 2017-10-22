Chievo beats 10-man Verona in Serie A

Verona (Italy), Oct 22 (IANS) Italian football club A.C. Chievo Verona came from behind for a thrilling 3-2 win over 10-man Hellas Verona in the Serie A ninth round on Sunday.

Hellas Verona was ahead just six minutes into the match thanks to a goal from Italian midfielder Daniele Verde, reports Efe.

Italian striker Roberto Inglese scored the equalizer in the 23rd minute and struck again after converting a penalty seven minutes later to give Chievo a 2-1 lead.

Hellas Verona Argentine midfielder Bruno Zuculini was sent off in the 40th minute after he was shown a second yellow card.

Italian forward Giampaolo Pazzini levelled the score at 2-2 after converting a penalty in the 55th minute.

With 17 minutes to go, Italian forward Sergio Pellissier scored the winning goal for Chievo to secure the 3-2 home victory.

After this win, Chievo holds the seventh position in the Serie A table with 15 points, while Verona is in the 15th place with six points, having suffered its fifth defeat.

Napoli leads the Serie A table with 25 points, although it lost two points on Saturday after a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan, which holds the second position with 23 points.

