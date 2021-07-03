Chief secretaries of Assam, Mizoram to meet over border issues

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a press conference in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state is striving for an amicable solution to "border disputes" with neighbouring states and noted that chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram will hold a meeting in the national capital on July 9.

Sarma said at a press conference as long as the dispute remains, there was of a possibility of "issues erupting" and it needs "mature handling".

"Unfortunately, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram have border disputes with Assam. As long as this dispute remains, there will be some issue that will keep on erupting on both sides. Thus, it needs mature handling. We have started the process of handling the issue. We are defending our borders very firmly at the same time talking to the counter states for some amicable solution," he said.

Assam and Mizoram have a long-pending dispute concerning their borders.

The Chief Minister had said earlier that resolving border disputes among sister states was an important objectives of his government. (ANI)