Chief Ministers across India cast their votes

The voting for second phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections underway across India today. Puducherry Chief Minister (CM) V Narayanasamy cast his vote at a polling station as polling is underway for one seat in union territory. Manipur CM N Biren Singh cast his vote in Manipur's Imphal. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, his wife and son, Janata Dal-Secular-JD(S) candidate from Mandya, Nikhil also cast their votes at a polling station in Bengaluru's Ramanagara. Voting is underway for 14 Parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palanisamy also cast his vote in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. People of India will exercise their right to vote across nation in 11 states and one union territory. Voting is underway for 95 Parliamentary seats. The third phase of LS polls will be held on April 23.