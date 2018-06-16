Chief Ministers of 4 states extend support to CM Kejriwal in New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in New Delhi to extend their support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the ongoing standoff between Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and CM Kejriwal. "We are requesting the Lieutenant Governor and Government of India to talk it out", said CM Naidu. "This is a constitutional crisis. But there should never be such crisis due to which a Governmentt and the common people have to suffer", said Mamata Banerjee. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said, "We came here to show our support to Delhi CM. We demand that the Prime Minister interferes in this issue and takes necessary steps".