Chief Justice Reaches PM Modi's Residence As Committee Meets To Appoint Next CBI Director

The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house for a meeting of the committee to select the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The meeting to be presided over by PM himself and consisting of Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the chief justice himself will be considering Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from four senior-most batches (1984-87) to be the next CBI chief.

Some of the frontrunners for the post include YC Modi, a 1984-batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and Director General of the National Investigation Agency, Rakesh Asthana, Gujarat cadre Director-General of the Border Security Force, and SS Deswal, Haryana cadre Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, NDTV reported.

Apart from these officers, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera and Gujrat ACB chief Keshav Kumar are also in the race along with over a dozen other officers.

The meeting of the officials will be taking place after a delay of nearly four months and over 100 officers from the 1984-87 batches will be considered by the committee.

As per reports, the committee will select the CBI director “on the basis of seniority, integrity, and experience in the investigation of anti-corruption cases” from a list of IPS officers drawn from the four senior-most batches.

The officer selected as CBI director will hold office for a period of not less than two years from the date on which he or she takes charge.

Currently, Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujrat cadre IPS officer, is holding the position as the acting chief of CBI after the tenure of former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla ended on February 3.

Praveen Sinha, the CBI additional director, will hold the position of acting director till the time the high-powered committee appoints the next chief of the top investigating agency.

