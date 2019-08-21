Chidambaram's son calls detention 'politically motivated witchhunt'

Karti Chidambaram called his father's apprehension by probe agencies a 'politically motivated witchhunt'. He said, "I have been raided 4 times. Nobody in India's history has been raided 4 times. They don't have a charge sheet which means there's no case. This whole thing is being done only for theatrics and voyeurism pleasure of a few." P Chidambaram has been taken away by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in relation with INX Media case.