Chidambaram backs need of amendment in AFSPA Act, Jaitley terms it agenda of balkanisation

While addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram said, "Sedition is a colonial era law; many eminent people said sedition must go. The sedition law today is an outdated we have made other laws like Defence of India Act, it has become redundant because of subsequent laws, as far as Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is concerned we said we will amend the law, balancing the rights of security forces as well as human rights and remove immunity in three cases enforce disappearance sexual violence and torture." Mean while Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed it agenda it balkanisation and said, "Some of the ideas are positively dangerous in the Congress manifesto. They are for an agenda for the balkanisation of India, Even though there was a drafting committee, but it appears that some of the important points have been drafted by the Congress President's friends in 'Tukde Tukde gang' when it deals with Jammu and Kashmir." Congress party on Tuesday, promised to amend AFSPA Act that grants special powers to the Indian armed forces in 'insurgency -hit areas', if they came to power.