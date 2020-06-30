My Chhota School’s Homeschool Brings Convenient Education to Your Doorstep

Join Dr. Vivek Bindra’s Homeschool Webinar on July 5, 2020 Delhi, India – Business Wire India Homeschooling is one of the most interesting byproducts of Covid-19 crisis because the protection of children is particularly important for society. In fact, schools all over the world have begun to think seriously about this concept of convenient education, brought to the child’s doorstep. Leading the campaign in this direction is My Chhota School (MCS), which has been a flag-bearer of homeschool concept in India. MCS is a Playschool for every Indian child, at a low budget but with the world-class education materials.

To bring parents onboard with India’s first homeschool, MCS is sponsoring a webinar on homeschool on July 5, 2020, to be hosted by noted motivational speaker & Founder and CEO, Bada Business, Dr. Vivek Bindra. The underlying fact of this webinar will be that MCS’ homeschool has no place for online classes. If you want to join the Homeschool Webinar by Dr. Vivek Bindra, you can register for the event here. The Webinar will also be streamed live over the MCS YouTube Channel, My Chhota School, as well as their Facebook page, Chhotaschool. My Chhota School is also offering franchise to those who seek a new career.

The MCS Homeschool, the first-of-its-kind in India, is based on the philosophical approach that kids are natural learners, who cannot resist exploring their surroundings out of curiosity & passion. The kids also possess the enviable ability to self-learning. As a result, providing them the right kind of school environment, right inside the four walls of their home, is not just the need of the hour, it is also the futuristic way to better education along with well-being.

To be honest, online classes have become a bane for children, especially in the age group of 2-6 years, who are forced to spend hours in front of screens, which not only affects their health but also compromises with the quality of education being provided to them.

After a spirited campaign spread over the months of national lockdown, MCS will be launching the homeschool education in 1000 different branches and franchise centers, much to the delight of worried parents, who didn’t know where to look to continue their child’s education uninterrupted. MCS Homeschool is no less than a blessing for students of nursery, L.K.G. and U.K.G. classes, because it brings a full-fledged curriculum to the parent’s doorstep. Thus, the child or the parents have no need to go out of the house to continue the education. A Homeschool Kit will be provided to the parents.

Right after the admission is done, MCS homeschool will also handover the course books along with the weekly curriculum to the parents. The curriculum will contain activities for each day of the week. The child will participate in the learning activities through worksheets, audio and video lessons. The activities are to be done on a daily basis and on a pre-determined day of the week, the parent will bring these to the school, where the teacher will evaluate the child’s work. The parents will receive a new curriculum every week, which will contain activities to keep the child engaged in the studies.

Parents will become teachers for their kids and help to implement the curriculum with the help of the local school. They will help students to complete worksheet, show CD videos to students and help them complete homework every day. They shall also present their doubts or those of the students to the MCS teachers through Zoom meeting.

It is imperative to mention here that along with the weekly curriculum, there were will be regular examinations for the child as well as his progress will be continuously assessed at the Parent-Teacher Meetings. In other words, MCS Homeschool is an exemplary way to bring the school and everything related to it right into the child’s home. Parents will don the role of the teacher at home and school will assist them in fulfilling the child’s educational needs. The MCS Head office in New Delhi will coordinate with the ‘Mother-Teachers’ in different branches of MCS Homeschool to ensure smooth running of the operation.

Task as Head Office shall be to provide daily curriculum, to provide books for the students, to provide weekly worksheets, to provide free Candy Kid online classes to students, to provide Video CDs with books for student’s learning at home, to provide home school kits, to organize daily PTM and weekly events on Zoom app. Mother teacher helps in Admissions, Promotion, Marketing, Delivery of home-school kits. She also delivers and checks daily homework & worksheets. She solves the problems of parents. She coordinates between MCS and Parents.

