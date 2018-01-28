Chhetri's birthday to be celebrated as Delhi's Football Day

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Football Delhi on Sunday announced that India team captain Sunil Chhetri's birthday on August 3 will henceforth be celebrated as Delhi's Football Day.

The 33-year-old has represented India 97 times since 2005. He has scored 56 goals for the national team since then.

"Delighted to announce the decision of #FootballDelhi executive committee meeting today. @IndianFootball captain @chetrisunil11 birthday '3rd August' is declared as Delhi's Football Day. A day to celebrate beauty of football in Delhi. #IndianFootball," Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran tweeted.

