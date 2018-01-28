Chhetri's birthday to be celebrated as Delhi's Football Day

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Football Delhi on Sunday announced that India team captain Sunil Chhetri's birthday on August 3 will henceforth be celebrated as Delhi's Football Day.

The 33-year-old has represented India 97 times since 2005. He has scored 56 goals for the national team since then.

"Delighted to announce the decision of #FootballDelhi executive committee meeting today. @IndianFootball captain @chetrisunil11 birthday '3rd August' is declared as Delhi's Football Day. A day to celebrate beauty of football in Delhi. #IndianFootball," Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran tweeted.

