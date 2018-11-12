Chhetri ruled out for two weeks

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Indian striker Sunil Chhetri has been ruled out of the upcoming international football friendly against Jordan due to an ankle injury sustained during Bengalurus ISL match against Kerala Blasters.

Indian national team physiotherapist Gigy George said that Sunil has been advised rest and hence hasn't reported to the ongoing national team's preparatory camp here.

"The BFC Medical Team have shared the MRI reports and medical assessments and we have scrutinised them thoroughly. Sunil needs rest of around two weeks and proper rehabilitation after which he can get back to training," Gigy said.

Shervin Sheriff, doctor of the team added: "He can't travel with this injury as it's a weight-bearing joint. He needs to have proper rest along with the rehab programme for a speedy recovery. We are closely monitoring the situation and following it up with the club medical team and Sunil himself."

The match against Jordan is slated to be played at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman on November 17 and the squad will be leaving the Indian shores on the 15th.

India have been clubbed with hosts UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 and play their first match against Thailand in the Continental Championship on January 6, 2019.

