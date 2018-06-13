Chhetri named StarPick's brand ambassador

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri was on Wednesday named brand ambassador of online fantasy sports platform StarPick.

"We are thrilled to have the true champion of Indian Football, Sunil Chhetri, as our brand ambassador, who shares his admiration for the World Cup as well as his vision for football in fantasy sports, which is slated to be the next hot button gripping the fan base," Trigam Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CEO, StarPick said in a release.

"We look forward to driving football conversations as the language that will connect India."

Chhetri said: "I am privileged to collaborate with StarPick known as a company that is redefining fantasy sports in India."

StarPick also announced the launch of the 2018 Football World Cup online platform, offering prizes worth Rs 20 crore. The platform will now engage with football fans to enable them to use their skills to build and own their teams on the platform and be a part of the excitement associated with the Football World Cup in Russia.

--IANS

pur/mr