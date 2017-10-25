Chhetri, Infantino, Praful Patel to attend U-17 World Cup final

Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) World football's governing body FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Indian senior team skipper Sunil Chhetri will be among the dignitaries present during the final of the ongoing Under-17 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan during the summit clash, sources said.

Infantino, slated to arrive in the city late on Wednesday, would preside over the FIFA Council meeting at a hotel here on Friday.

