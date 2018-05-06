Chhetri conducts trials to select Official Match Ball Carriers

Gurugram, May 6 (IANS) In a bid to become the Official Match Ball Carriers of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, starting from June 14 in Russia, over 50 school children from across the nation participated in selection trials conducted by India skipper Sunil Chhetri here on Sunday.

The initiative, brought to India for the first time by FIFA's official partner Kia Motors, will see six children getting shortlisted and becoming part of the world's largest sporting extravaganza.

Speaking after the completion of the trials, Chhetri said, "I am overwhelmed to see the kind of talent these little kids have. They are not only just passionate about the game but are also well-versed about its nuances."

"I shall envy the kids who eventually go over to Russia to watch the game's greatest players in action. It will be a life-changing experience. I must thank Kia Motors for giving me the opportunity to interact with these kids and be part of such a wonderful initiative," he added.

A total of 64 children from across the world will be selected to be Official Match Ball Carriers, with the lucky ones marching into the stadium and handing over the official ball before each match during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

