A tribal village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur is yet to get electricity supply even after 70 years of India's Independence. People residing in the Trishuli village live in a dilapidated condition. This has also taken a toll on the education of the children. They are forced to read in candlelight. Collector Awanish Sharan said that "We will ensure electricity in 50,000 houses of the district by end of September this year".