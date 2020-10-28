Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, Surajpur districts bag Centre's National Water Award

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur and Surajpur districts have bagged the National Water Award by the Central government for the revival of water bodies and water conservation.

As per a statement, this comes under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Narwa programme, which ensured the availability of drinking water, development of irrigation resources, and recharge of groundwater.

Bilaspur was selected for the first prize at the national level in the East Under Revival of River category and Surajpur district in the East Under Water Conservation category.

The award will be given in the month of November.

As many as 47 structures were constructed in various rivers and drain in the Bilaspur district under the Narva programme, and 17.508 million cubic meters of water-logging capacity was created. As many as 49 small reservoir schemes have been brought under construction in the district which will create 48.53 million cubic meters of waterlogging capacity. This will result in the filling of 181 kilometres of rivers and drains.

Similarly, Surajpur also saw the Dabri Mahabhiyan program to conserve water and raise the groundwater levels.

Structures like loose boulder check dama were constructed to revive the beneficiary-oriented Dabri, the well-known small drains in addition to the well. About 4,200 wells, 29 earthen dams, 57 stop dams, 10 under-ground dykes, and 10,000 contour trenches were constructed in the last two years under the scheme. (ANI)