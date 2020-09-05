Chhattisgarh Road Accident: 7 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Carrying Labourers From Odisha to Gujarat Collides With Truck in Raipur

Raipur, September 5: In a tragic incident, as many as seven labourers were killed and several others were injured in a horrific bus accident in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. According to reports, the incident took place in Raipur area during the early hours today. Ajay Yadav, SSP Raipur, Chhattisgarh was quoted by ANI saying that the incident took place after a bus transporting labourers from Odisha to Gujarat collided with a truck in Cheri Khedi area of Raipur.

The SSP further informed that the labourers were being transported from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat. The injured ones have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Accidents Killed 4.21 Lakh People in India in 2019, Says National Crime Records Bureau.

Seven people killed, seven injured after a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi in Raipur, early morning today: Ajay Yadav, SSP Raipur, Chhattisgarh



In August, a similar road accident was reported from Chhattisgarh where four people were killed and several were injured when their multi utility vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway 53 in Mahasamund district. The incident took place when the Tata Sumo was on its way to Maharashtra from West Bengal, said NK Swarnkar, station house officer (SHO) Pithora police station.