Chhattisgarh Police Summons BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra Over ‘Toolkit’ Issue

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been summoned by the Chhattisgarh state police at the Civil Line police station on 23rd May at 4 pm for questioning over the ‘toolkit’ issue. Patra has been asked to either physically or virtually be present in the police station and he has been warned of legal action in case of absence.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Congress’ students’ wing, had filed an FIR against former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh and Patra for allegedly forging the AICC Research Department’s letterhead and for printing content that was false and fabricated.

NSUI state chief Akash Sharma had registered the FIR under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(1)(b) (circulating rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), Money Control reports.

Earlier on Tuesday (18 May), BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and other party leaders had tweeted screenshots of what they call is a "toolkit" of the Congress party to adopt various underhand techniques to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP led central government.

As per alleged screenshots posted by Sambit Patra, the "toolkit" states that the Covid-19 pandemic is an opportunity to "destroy the image of Prime Minister Modi. It states that in order to achieve it, International media coverage by foreign correspondents can be tailored and a liaison be established with foreign journalists and Indian op-ed writers in foreign publications.

“Use the phrase Indian Strain whenever talking of new mutant. Social Media volunteers can call it Modi Strain,” the alleged toolkit stated.