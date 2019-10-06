Chhattisgarh Police caught 4 robbers with SBI cash van carrying Rs 1 crore

With the help of locals, Chhattisgarh's Bemetara Police caught four robbers with a cash van of the State Bank of India (SBI) carrying Rs 1 crore, within a few hours of the crime. While addressing a press conference in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on October 05, Director General of Police (DGP) of Chhattisgarh DM Awasthi said, "Within 15 minutes of the crime police blockade was done and police was posted at all dist related to spot of crime. Under our 'janmitra yojana' we have connected people to all police stations via WhatsApp." "The details of vehicle was also sent to all people," DGP added.