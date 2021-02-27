Chhattisgarh: People of Kundru Village Forced To Dig and Drink Drainage Water Due to Non-Availability of Hand Pump Water (See Pics)

Kundru, February 27: Deprived of drinking water facilities, villagers in Chhattisgarh's Kundru village are forced to consume contaminated water every day. According to a tweet by ANI, the villagers have been drinking drainage water allegedly due to the non-availability of hand pump water in the village. As the villagers have no proper water facility, they are compelled to dig out water from a drain for drinking purposes, raising health concerns in the area.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Zila Panchayat CEO of Balrampur stated that arrangements will be made for clean drinking water. "A team will inspect the region to make arrangements for clean drinking water, or else, people would fall ill", the official said. Although the water is visibly murky, locals are being forced to drink this water. Is Boiled Water 100% Safe? Detoxing with Coriander and Other Steps To Ensure Pure Drinking Water.

Villagers drinking drainage water allegedly due to the non-availability of hand pump water in Chhattisgarh's Kundru village. Zila Panchayat CEO, Balrampur says, "A team will inspect the region to make arrangements for clean drinking water, or else, people would fall ill." pic.twitter.com/Ox3YacXF4n — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

In November 2019, a report by the National Statistical Office (NSO) of the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, said that hand pumps continue to be the major source of drinking water for households in rural areas, while urban India largely gets piped water supply. The study revealed that about 42.9% of households in rural areas use hand pumps as the main source of drinking water, while 40.9% of households in the urban areas use piped water as the major source.