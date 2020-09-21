Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2020: CGSOS releases scores for lasses 10, 12; check at cgsos.co.in

Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2020: The CGSOS results for Class 10 and Class 12 2020 have been declared on cgsos.co.in. Students can check their subject-wise score from the official website.

Reports said that the exams were conducted in the assignment format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken keeping in view the safety and health of the students.

Students were given assignments and they were asked to submit it for evaluation through email. The assignments were allotted on 22 July and students were asked to submit by 22 August.

A total of 69,599 students had taken the High School exam, while 72,302 wrote the Higher Secondary annual exam this year, The Times of India reported.

Steps to check CGSOS result 2020 online

Step 1: Log on to the website cgsos.co.in

Step 2: Opt for the link for High School and Higher Secondary Main results 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: Select between Class 10 and Class 12 exam results

Step 4: Key in your board examination roll number and press the search button

Step 5: Your scorecard will open on the web page. Save and take a print out

Here's the direct link to download the results.

In June, the Chhattisgarh Board announced Class 10 and 12 results. This year nearly 76.62 percent students cleared the Class 10 exam.

The pass percentage in the state board Class 12 exams this year was 78.59 percent.

Also See: RSOS 12th Result 2019 declared: Prakram Singh Shekhawat tops Rajasthan State Open School Class 12 exam with 87.2% marks

Delhi government warns students, parents against 12 fake education boards operating in national capital

Kochi school makes a difference as transgenders face tough life despite 2014 SC verdict

Read more on India by Firstpost.