Chhattisgarh govt considering hike in gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh: CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh announced a Chhattisgarh Online Pension Management System on Wednesday. Speaking after the event, CM Raman Singh said, "Chhattisgarh has made a mark in the entire country with this effort. Those who retire will automatically get pension gratuity amount instantly online. A separate website has been assigned for complaint redressal. So that people who retire are not bothered, Chhattisgarh has worked to fulfill PM Narendra Modi's dream of Digital India. The increased pension will bring a load of Rs 500 crores on the Chhattisgarh's budget. The gratuity amount is also being considered for a hike, from 10 lakh to 20 lakh. Arrangements have been made for all those who will receive the increased pension." The Chhattisgarh Online Pension Management System launched an app called "Abhar aapki sewa ka" on Wednesday. Through this application, 80,000 pensioners of the state will now get all the information related to pension and payment online.