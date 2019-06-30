Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tears up while leaving Congress party post

Bhupesh Baghel had an emotional moment while bidding adieu to party workers on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was overcome with emotion while addressing Congress workers Saturday, as he stepped down from the post of party state president. Kondagaon MLA and tribal leader Mohan Markam will succeed him.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Baghel became emotional while remembering the contribution of party workers at event in Raipur. Congress workers responded with chants of "Bhupesh Baghel zindabad, Congress party zinbabad" (Long live Bhupesh Baghel, long live Congress party).

#WATCH Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was also the Congress President of the party's state unit, tears up remembering the contribution of members, at an event passing the post to Mohan Markam in Raipur. (June 29) pic.twitter.com/O70Uuchu8P - ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019





Last week, Baghel had said he had asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to appoint someone to head the state unit as he has his hands full as the chief minister. Markam, along with another tribal leader Manoj Mandavi, then travelled to Delhi and met the Congress president.

With his appointment, Markam has become the first tribal leader to head the party unit in the state. He faces an uphill task of reviving the Congress cadre after the party managed to win only two seats in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections despite storming to power with a massive mandate in the December assembly polls.

Baghel became Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh in December last year after leading the Congress to a landslide victory in the state election, winning 68 out of 90 seats. He ousted the 15-year rule of Raman Singh-led BJP government.

Baghel had taken charge of the state Congress in 2014.