Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Has Signed 104 MoUs in Two Years With Proposed Capital Investment of Over Rs 42,000 Crore, 64,000 New Employment To Be Created

Raipur, January 9: A total of 104 MoUs have been signed in the last two years under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for setting up industries in the state with a proposed capital investment of more than Rs 42 thousand crore. These industries will generate more than 64 thousand new employment opportunities for the youths of Chhattisgarh.

The new industrial policy of Chhattisgarh and the steps taken by the state government in the interest of industries during the Corona period have led to the creation of a better industrial environment in the state. During the Corona-crisis period, the entire country was affected by the economic slowdown, while industries in Chhattisgarh remained untouched by the recession. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Takes Narva Development Program to New Heights; Bilaspur and Surajpur Districts to Receive National Water Award by Central Govt.

During the lockdown, Chhattisgarh's industries were first in the country to have started functioning in the month of April 2020. Many concessions and facilities were given by the state government keeping in view the difficulties faced by the industries. Industries in the core sector were given subsidies in electricity bills. All necessary arrangements were made to ensure supply of raw materials, and finished goods to reach the market. Guidelines were also issued to enable easy supply of raw materials from other states to Chhattisgarh.

To ensure running of steel and cement industries, activities like road and building construction work were continued with no change in electricity rates and in the terms and conditions. Rice mills were given five percent rebate in energy charges. Industries were also given exemption in due date of payment of electricity bills. During the lockdown period, Chhattisgarh produced 27 lakh tonnes of steel, which was the highest compared to other states. A new industrial policy was formulated, which opened new doors of possibilities for industries and also strengthened agriculture sector in the state.

The new policy gave priority to agriculture and forest produce based industries. All kinds of incentives are being given to mineral based industries. Under the new industrial policy, special investment incentive package has now been arranged for investment in the mega ultra-mega project of sponge iron and steel sector.

Investment incentives up to a maximum of Rs 500 crores has been given in this package for mega investors and investment incentive of Rs 1000 crores was being given for Bastar division. The state government has not only been giving discounts and facilities to investors, but also taking care that they could establish industries in the state with ease. Procedures have been simplified for this. For allocation of land in industrial areas, the land allocation charges has been reduced by 30 per cent. Land rent has been reduced by one per cent. Rules have been made in industrial areas to free hold land up to 10 acres from lease hold. Industrial land and building management regulations have been simplified.

Despite unusual circumstances, 464 start-ups have successfully started in Chhattisgarh. Since January 01, 2019, 104 MoUs have been done so far, in which there will be a capital investment of more than Rs 42 thousand 714 crore. There have been 78 MoUs in the steel sector, in which a capital investment of Rs 37306.39 crore is proposed. An MoU was signed in the cement sector, in which a capital investment of Rs 2000 crore is proposed. There were 7 MoUs in the ethanol sector, with a capital investment of Rs 1082.82 crore.

Capital investment of Rs 283.61 crores has been proposed through 5 MoUs in Food Sector, Rs 56.41 Crores through 3 MoUs in Pharmaceutical Sector, Rs 529.50 Crores through 3 MoUs in Defence Sector and Rs 1179.99 Crores through 4 MoUs in other sectors. This will create 53,694 employment opportunities in the steel sector, 450 employment opportunities in the cement sector, 986 employment opportunities in the ethanol sector, 2,434 employment opportunities in the food sector, 393 employment opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector, 4494 employment opportunities in the defence sector, 258 employment opportunities for electronics sector, 280 employment opportunities for solar sector and 1,105 employment opportunities in other sectors.