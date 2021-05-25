Chhattisgarh CM alleges political-criminal conspiracy in 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack case

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhaghel on Tuesday alleged a political-criminal conspiracy in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack case and said that the state government will investigate the matter.

"The state government wants that this matter to be investigated, as it was purely based on political-criminal conspiracy and contract killing. Unfortunately, the Central government does not want the investigation to be carried out by the state government," the Chief Minister told reporters here.

Baghel said that several Congress leaders lost their lives after their convoy got attacked by Naxals on May 25, 2013.

"8 years ago, on May 25, several Congress leaders lost their lives after their convoy got attacked by Naxals. It was our Congress government at the Centre in 2013 that had handed over the investigation to National Investigation Agency at that time. However, due to pressure created by the current Central government, neither the NIA nor the State government is allowed to investigate upon the matter."

On September 29, 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea of the Chhattisgarh government against the refusal for examining additional witnesses by the Judicial Commission set up to probe the 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack in which 29 people, including leaders of state Congress, were killed.

Taking a dig into the ongoing toolkit controversy, Baghel said, "On one hand, they immediately go to the Twitter office over Toolkit matter, but it neither investigates this nor lets us investigate. Everybody believes it's a conspiracy and it should be exposed. But some people are trying to cover it up, which is very unfortunate."

Hours after sending a notice to Twitter over a "manipulated media" tag used on tweets alleging a Congress "toolkit" against the Central government, a team of Delhi Police Special cell yesterday carried out a search at the Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurgaon.

Three months ago, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. (ANI)