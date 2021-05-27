Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Wrestler Sushil Kumar's mother moves petition in Delhi HC to restrain media

Wrestler Sushil Kumar (File Pic)

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): A petition has been moved by wrestler Sushil Kumar's mother Kamla Devi in Delhi High Court seeking to make standard rules for reporting in criminal cases by considering the rights of the accused, to put stop to media trial and to stop from "sensational reporting" in the case against the wrestler.

The petition is likely to be heard today by the Delhi High Court.

The petitioner also sought to restrain the media from declaring him guilty even before the decision of the court.

The petition sought to initiate a high power committee to unveil those who were leaking each and every information to the media by breaching the right to privacy of the accused causing prejudiced, biased to him, his right to a free and fair trial is taken up by the media with an intention to end his career.

The petition was filed by Sushil Kumar's mother Kamla Devi and Shrikant Prasad, a law student at Delhi University.

The petition has sought direction to certain media channels to stop from reporting in the case of Sushil Kumar, which are kind of distorted and malignant facts with sensational keywords.

"Issue any writ/order /direction to the respondents so that the media adalat can be curbed and the honourable court for justice shall prevail in deciding the cases. Restrain from disclosing statement of witnesses, expression and all information related to the case of which only investigation agency has power," the petition said.

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on Sunday in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

On Tuesday, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Sushil Kumar in connection with the case.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police. (ANI)