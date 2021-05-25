Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar suspended by Railways

Olympic Medallist, Sushil Kumar (file photo)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar faced another set back as Northern Railways has suspended him from the service, after the wrestler was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

As per an official statement by Northern Railways PRO, Deepak Kumar, "Sushil Kumar suspended from his job at Northern Railways, as criminal offence investigation against him is underway."

A case against Sushil Kumar, (Adhoc) Junior Administrative Grade (JAG)/ Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), on premature repatriation to Northern Railway from NDMC, in respect of a criminal offence is under investigation. He was detained in police custody on May 23, 2021, for a period exceeding 48 hours.

Now, therefore Sushil Kumar (Adhoc) JAG/ IRTS is deemed to have been suspended with effect from the date of detention i.e. May 23, 2021, in terms of Rule 5 (2) of (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1968 and shall remain under suspension until further orders, the Railways said.

Sushil was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital along with his associate Ajay, who was with him on a two-wheeler. Sushil is a prime accused in a case of the alleged murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

"Death is due to cerebral damage as a result of blunt force/object impact. All injuries are antemortem in nature", stated the postmortem report of Sagar killed in a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium.

The wrestler is not just an Olympic medallist but he also has many posts in sports administration. He is the President of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the Delhi Handball Association. (ANI)