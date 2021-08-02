Chhatrasal Murder: Police Files Chargesheet, Names Sushil Kumar Main Accused

Delhi Police on Monday, 2 August, filed a 170-page charge sheet, naming two-time Olympic medallist and wrestler Sushil Kumar as the main accused in the alleged murder of a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar, news agency ANI reported.

The final report has been filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba, The Times of India reported.

Fifteen accused have been arrested in the case, while five are on the run.

Sagar Dhankhar was assaulted and then murdered inside Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium on 5 May.

Soon after, the Delhi police special cell arrested 12 people, including Sushil Kumar and his aide Ajay Kumar Sehrawat, in connection with the murder, Hindustan Times reported.

Kumar is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail and has reportedly been charged under various sections of the IPC related to murder, abduction, and criminal conspiracy.

The Olympic wrestler, along with some of his accomplices had allegedly assaulted Dhankhar and two others amid a property dispute inside the stadium on 4 May, which led to the death of the junior wrestler, while the other two survived injuries.

Police said that Kumar allegedly kidnapped Dhankhar from his Model Town home in Delhi, after which he was taken to Chhatrasal stadium. Police also claimed to be in possession of a video recording that shows Sushil Kumar beating up the junior wrestler.

(With inputs from The Times of India and Hindustan Times.)

. Read more on News by The Quint.5 Pegasus Victims Move SC, Decry 'State-Sponsored Illegal Hacking'Video of China Dam Falsely Shared As Koyna Dam in Maharashtra . Read more on News by The Quint.