Chhatradhar Mahato, TMC Leader, Arrested by NIA in Connection With 2009 CPIM Leader Murder Case

Team Latestly
·2-min read

Kolkata, March 28: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chhatradhar Mahato on Saturday night in connection with the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker Prabir Mahato in 2009. Chhatradhar Mahato was arrested a day after the polling for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1: Voting Ends; Final Turnout of 79.79% Recorded

According to reports, a team of 40 NIA officials arrested Mahato from Jhargram. Earlier, summons were issued to the TMC leader in the murder case. Mahato is likely to be produced before a special NIA court in Kolkata. He is the former convener of People's Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA). Murder Case Probe: Cal HC Asks Chhatradhar Mahato to Appear Before NIA Officer Thrice a Week.

Notably, Mahato was also arrested in September 2009 by the West Bengal police. He played a crucial role in Lalgarh Movement. After his arrest, activists of PCAPA held the Bhubaneshwar-bound Rajdhani Express hostage in Lalgarh in 2009. They demanded his release. Mahato was released from jail in February 2021, reported The Hindu. After his release, he was appointed as an office-bearer of the TMC. Chhatradhar Mahato Case: HC Asks NIA to Send Copy of Appeal to Advocate General.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1: TMC Alleges EVMs Malfunctioning, Discrepancy in Voting Percentage

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court asked the TMC leader to appear at the NIA office in Kolkata thrice a week for alleged involvement in a murder case. On a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for custodial interrogation of Mahato, a division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee ruled that the accused appear before the investigating officer at the task force's Salt Lake office at 11 am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Notably, The NIA has accused Mahato under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, apart from waging war against the country. Mahato was released from prison in 2020 after having served a 10-year sentence in connection with an abortive bid on the life of then West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in 2008 and several other cases of bombing and landmine blasts.

