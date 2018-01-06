Cheteshwar Pujara showers praises on Pandya's 'all-round skills'

South Africa built a sizeable lead after reaching 65 for two against India at the close on day two of the first test at Newlands on Saturday. Aiden Markram (34) was the first wicket to fall having looked fluent until he top-edged a rising delivery from Hardik Pandya (2-17) to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at a deep point. Pandya earlier ensured India stayed in the contest with a brilliant 93 from 95 balls, including 14 fours and a six as he alone provided resistance to the venomous home attack. Cheteshwar Pujara acknowledged Hardik Pandya to be an all-rounder of the team and wished him continuation of the brilliancy on field. South Africa host India in three tests this month with the next two in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

