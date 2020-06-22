Cheteshwar Pujara Back in the Nets After Forced Break Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, like every other athlete in the country, has been unable to practice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, Pujara did manage to hit the nets and do what he enjoys most on Monday.

Pujara, who is a crucial part of the Indian batting lineup in Test cricket, hit the nets and announced so on social media.

The 32-year-old posted a picture of himself padding up before getting into the nets and captioned it, "Back at it...felt like a long time away but just as i took the stance felt as if it was yesterday"

Pujara, who's next assignment with the national team will likely be the tour of Australia later in the year, had said he was looking forward to playing with the pink ball in overseas conditions. India first played a pink ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Pujara said that playing with the pink ball will be a challenge for a newcomer who is used to playing with the red SG ball in the Indian domestic circuit.

"It's different from what we are used to with red ball. The format is the same but the pace of the ball and visibility is quite different. As a batsman you need to get used to it. You need to have net sessions and in domestic cricket it's not easy," said Pujara on Sony Ten.

"Players who are given a chance to play for India are used to the red SG balls so they are ready for a red ball Test match. But then they will not have too much experience with the pink ball so I think it will be a challenge for a youngster to come in and play a pink ball Test.

"But yes, those who have already played with it in a domestic tournament and those that have played the pink ball Test, they may get more used to it but it's a different challenge altogether for a batsman."

"They will get more pace and bounce off the pitch due to conditions there. However, the Kookaburra pink ball doesn't swing much and once the ball gets older it will be pretty good to bat against. Batting in Australia against the old Kookaburra ball whether it be red or pink is one of the best conditions to bat on," he said.