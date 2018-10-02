Chess Olympiad: Indian open team wins against Czech Republic, women lose

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) It was a day of mixed luck for India with its open team winning against Czech Republic while the women's team's unbeaten run was spoilt by lower rated Hungary in the eighth round of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad at Georgia.

In the open category India's one of the experienced player K.Sasikiran playing with white pieces gave the much needed win on the fourth board in 36 moves against Jiri Stocek.

Resting P. Harikrishna, the team captain and coach brought in the normally aggressive player B. Adhiban.

Contrary to the expectation of some fireworks Adhiban with black pieces decided split points with Zbynek Hracek in 17 moves.

On the top board with black pieces former World Champion V.Anand drew against David Navara in 30 moves.

Similarly, Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi on the second board drew against Victor Laznicka after 67 moves.

With this victory, India halted the 15th seeded Czech Republic victory run. It was Czech Republic that defeated the second seeded Russia earlier.

It was really a sad day for the fifth seeded Indian women's team as its unbeaten record and also that of its two players - Koneru Humpy and Tania Sachdev- in the Olympiad came to an end at the hands of the Hungarian eves.

The Hungarian women's team handed out a sound defeat to the Indian women 3-1.

The shock of the day for Indian women's team was the 50 move defeat of Humpy at the hands of much lower rated Thanh Trang Hoang.

Facing two connected pawns and a rook, Humpy who was left with just rook decided to resign.

The second board saw India's Harika Dronavalli splitting points with Anita Gara while the later's sister Ticia Gara defeated Sachdev in 58 moves.

On the fourth board India's Eesha Karvade drew with Julianna Terbe.

--IANS

