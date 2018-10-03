Chess Olympiad: Indian men lose to Armenia, women draws against Italy

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Fifth seeded Indian open team on Wednesday lost to eighth seeded Armenia 1.5-2.5, while the Indian womens team drew with Italy 2-2 in the ninth round of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad at Georgia.

With three draws and one loss India went down to lower rated Armenia and in the process made the chances of being in the medal list further dim.

Playing on the top board with white pieces former World Champion V. Anand split points with the Armenian opponent Levon Aronian in 31 moves.

On the second board P. Harikrishna with black pieces signed the peace treaty with Gabriel Sargissian in 25 moves.

Similarly B.Adhiban drew against Hrant Melkumyan, while ill luck struck India on the fourth board where K.Sasikiran lost to Haik M Martirosyan.

In the women's section, Koneru Humpy split points with Olga Zimina in 33 moves.

On the second board Harika Dronavalli defeated Elena Sedina in 40 moves, while Tania Sachdev lost to Marina Brunello.

The fourth board saw Padmini Rout signing peace treaty with Daniela Movileanu in 50 moves.

--IANS

vj/gau/sed