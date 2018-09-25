Chess Olympiad: Indian eves trounce rivals

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) The fifth seeded Indian women's team defeated 55th seeded Venezuela 4-0 in the second round of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad underway at Batumi in Georgia.

On the other hand the Indian team in the open category won its outing against Austria 3.5 - 0.5.

On Tuesday the Indian women's team captain and coach Jacob Aagaard rested top player Koneru Humpy and brought in Harika Dronavalli.

Playing on the second table and true to their higher rating, the Indian eves -- Harika, Tania Sachdev, Eesha Karavade and Padmini Rout -- disposed off their Venezuelan rivals without much trouble.

While it took Harika some time to win the game, her teammates completed the task assigned to them fast.

With this, for a second day in succession, the Indian women's team scored full points.

In the open category, India seeded fifth defeated Austria, seeded 35.

Former World Champion V.Anand, Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi and P.Harikrishan winning their games while B.Adhiban split the point with his rival.

