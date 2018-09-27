Chess Olympiad: Anand loses, India lose to US

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) Top seed US on Thursday defeated India 2.5-1.5 in the crucial fourth round of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad in Georgia, with former World Champion V. Anand losing to Fabiano Caruana.

The games on the other three boards ended in a draw.

The game between Anand playing with black pieces and Caurana ended quickly with the Indian going down in 26 moves.

The tide turned in favour of Caurana after Anand's 20th move. The end came quickly after that.

The games between P. Harikrishna and Wesley So, Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi and Hikaru Nakamura and K. Sasikiran and Samuel Shankland ended in a draw.

--IANS

vj/mr